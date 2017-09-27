OR Animal Shelter observing “Tennessee Week for the Animals” through October

The City of Oak Ridge Animal Shelter is joining others across the state to take part in “Tennessee Week for the Animals” from September 23 to October 1, 2017. Animal shelters, rescue groups and humane organizations will host life-saving animal events in communities across Tennessee as part of the week-long celebration recently proclaimed by Governor Bill Haslam.

In Oak Ridge, the City’s animal shelter will reduce adoption fees to special rates during the Week for the Animals and throughout the month of October. Reduced adoption fees are as follows:

· Tabby Tuesdays – All tabby cats are $55

· Tortie Thursdays – All tortoiseshell cats are $55

· Black Fridays – All solid black cats and dogs are $55

Adoption fees include spay/neuter, microchip, two booster vaccines, rabies vaccine, dewormer, a dose of flea medication, and a nail trim. All cats are tested for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) and feline leukemia virus (FeLV). Dogs over 6 months old are tested for heartworms. Shelter hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The Oak Ridge Animal Shelter will also take part in the Pet Fest and Blessing XVI at Grace Lutheran Church on Saturday, October 7. The event runs 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine, and admission is free. Activities include prize drawings, free pet photos, a silent auction, pet microchipping and rabies shots from 1-3 p.m., pet blessings at 4 p.m., food/refreshments, children’s games, crafts, and face painting. All proceeds benefit local rescue groups. The church is located at 131 W. Gettysburg Avenue.

For more information on adoptable animals and services offered by the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter, visit them online atanimalshelter.oakridgetn.gov or call them at (865) 425-3423.

Visit the Tennessee Week for the Animals website at www.tennesseeanimals.org for a full calendar of events and list of participating agencies.