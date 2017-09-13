Home / Featured / Oak Ridge home raided, owner arrested on drug charges

Jim Harris

Agents with the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force and members of the Oak Ridge Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant Friday at a house on Marion Road in Oak Ridge, arresting one man and seizing drugs, cash and ammunition.

The warrant was executed early Friday at the home of 34-year-old Samuel Wade at 102 Marion Road. Officers reported finding two bags containing just under 35 grams of methamphetamine, approximately a pound of marijuana, and a variety of pills, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash, .380-caliber ammunition and a Mercedes allegedly purchased with money from drug sales.

Wade was charged with five counts of the manufacture, delivery or sale of narcotics and one count each of possessing drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling for the manufacture, delivery or sale of narcotics. As of this morning, he remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $100,000.

Wade is due in court on September 19th in Oak Ridge.

