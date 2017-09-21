Home / Featured / Oak Ridge High School Wildcat Marching Band to perform at UT/UMass tilt

Oak Ridge High School Wildcat Marching Band to perform at UT/UMass tilt

Jim Harris

The Oak Ridge High School Wildcat Marching Band will perform with the Pride of the Southland Band this Saturday at the University of Tennessee and UMass football game.

The WildBand will participate in the march to the stadium and the patriotic themed halftime performance.

All four band directors in the Oak Ridge Schools system are alumni of the Pride—Spence Milligan and Mike Spirko (also former Pride drum major) at ORHS, Sean Rutherford at Jefferson Middle School, Elizabeth Reams at Robertsville Middle School—so officials say it will be a homecoming for them as well as a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the ORHS Band students.

The ORHS WildBand will be the first band in the march to the stadium on Saturday, with Elizabethton Band and the Pride following,.

‘God Bless the U.S.A.’ and ‘God Bless America’ will be the tunes performed by the students.

Step-off time for the march to Neyland is 10:20, and the game starts at noon.

