Oak Ridge Healthy Waters Program to host a “Clean the Clinch” event

The City of Oak Ridge Healthy Waters Program will host a “Clean the Clinch!” event on Saturday, October 7, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in an effort to remove litter from the shoreline of the Clinch River.

Trash has gathered in the water and along the banks of the river in an area that sees high foot traffic and is home to local wildlife. Organizers hope this clean-up effort will help keep the Clinch River clean, beautiful and enjoyable for all. The clean-up begins at Melton Lake Park and will run along Melton Lake Greenway and on the Clinch River.

According to a press release, there will be plenty of opportunities for everyone to be a part of this important event. Volunteers are needed to pick up litter, sort recycling along the shoreline and to remove invasive species along the greenway. Those who prefer to be out on the water are encouraged to bring their own boats, canoes or kayaks. Adventures Outdoors has generously offered kayaks for use, but availability is limited.

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit the AmeriCorps Stormwater Team of Oak Ridge Facebook page for more information about registering for this event. Additional details are also available by emailing healthywaters@oakridgetn.gov.

The Healthy Waters Program is an extension of the Public Works Department’s Stormwater Division. They can be reached by phone at (865) 425-1890.