Oak Ridge Community Band headed to Norris

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 48 Views

On Sunday, October 1st, the Oak Ridge Community Band will hold a concert in Norris. The concert will begin at 3:30 pm at the pavilion at Norris Square in Norris.  There is no admission fee, so bring your family & friends and chairs or blankets for outdoor seating.  The program will include jazz, swing, march, big band, show, and novelty tunes and also feature vocalists Deidre Ford and Roscoe Shipley.  For more info:  visit www.orcb.org or call 865-482-3568.

