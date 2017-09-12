On Sunday, October 1st, the Oak Ridge Community Band will hold a concert in Norris. The concert will begin at 3:30 pm at the pavilion at Norris Square in Norris. There is no admission fee, so bring your family & friends and chairs or blankets for outdoor seating. The program will include jazz, swing, march, big band, show, and novelty tunes and also feature vocalists Deidre Ford and Roscoe Shipley. For more info: visit www.orcb.org or call 865-482-3568.
Home / Community Bulletin Board / Oak Ridge Community Band headed to Norris
Check Also
Taste of Anderson County returns Sept. 28th
On September 28th, The United Way of Anderson County will present the Annual Taste of Anderson County …