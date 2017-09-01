NPS review finds lack of readiness, not negligence factors in Chimney Tops 2 devastation

While an after-action report issued by the National Park Service on Thursday concludes that “preparedness and planning weaknesses” hindered the response by Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials to the devastating Chimney Tops 2 fire last November, there was no evidence of negligence on the park’s behalf.

The report details the park officials’ handling of the Chimney Tops 2 fire, which started at the top of the Chimney Tops trail in the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016.

Five days later, the fire spread out of the park and into populated parts of Sevier County, including Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. Fourteen people died as a result of the fire, and more than 200 were injured. Officials estimate more than 2,500 buildings were damaged or destroyed.

The team that compiled the report emphasized the unprecedented nature of the Chimney Tops 2 fire, drawing comparisons to the types of wildfires experienced in Western states like California.

The fire burned 11,401 acres inside the park, and more than 17,000 acres total.

The report was released Thursday during a press conference at the park headquarters with park leaders and members of the review team. It outlines the origins and growth of the fire beyond the park and identifies factors that contributed to the growth and spread of the fire over the six days before it spread outside the park.

Officials described a “perfect storm” of conditions including drought and an extreme wind event.

The review was conducted by a team of seven interagency fire experts to determine the facts leading up the devastation of the Chimney Tops 2 fire, and to make recommendations to reduce the chances of another incident happening in the future. Officials emphasized Thursday that the report did not focus on blame, and found no negligence of anyone at the park.

Park officials said they needed better communication between first responders, the park and police. Officials said the park service will be working to upgrade GSMNP’s radio communications system through a $2.5 million initiative funded through the Friends of the Smokies partnership.

That effort will also include issuing portable radios and protective equipment to seven nearby fire departments.

The park said it plans to refocus on vegetation management and remove dead and dying tree as well as participate in a broader review of the Sevier County fires with local, state and other federal officials.

Park officials said they need to remove dead and dying timber from urban areas to prevent fires from spreading in the future.

The fire jumped from top to top of ridge lines, much like wildfires in Southern California. Park officials say that, in the park’s history, they had never seen the combination of dry weather, heat and fire that was experienced during the November 2016 wildfires.

The fire started on Wednesday, Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving, allegedly set by juveniles from Anderson County, who were initially charged in juvenile court but later had the charges against them dropped after prosecutors in Sevier County determined they could not prove their actions were directly responsible for the 14 deaths and the destruction that followed.

The report only looked at the fire when it was inside the park boundaries. It didn’t detail anything that happened after the fire spread outside the park.

U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) today released the following statement on the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Chimney Tops 2 Fire Review Report.

“The people of Sevier County have shown incredible determination and resilience in the aftermath of this tragedy, and we owe it to them to ensure that the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is prepared to respond to an event of this nature in the future,” said Corker. “By outlining recommendations to enhance preparedness, this report is an important step in the right direction. I again want to applaud the first responders, as well as local, state and federal officials, who responded to this unprecedented emergency in a swift manner, and I thank them for the heroic work they did to save lives last November and for the work they continue to do to help the community rebuild.”

U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander statement on the U.S. National Park Service’s Chimney Tops 2 fire review:

“The fire that swept through Sevier County last November was heartbreaking, and I could not be more impressed and thankful for the hard work and bravery of our firefighters, police, and other first responders, and local, state and federal officials, who saved lives and have helped the area rebuild and recover. The bottom line is the Great Smoky Mountains National Park was not prepared for something this unprecedented. The review makes several useful recommendations to be better prepared for fires in the future, however the report also finds that many of those changes could not have prevented the tragedy that occurred in November 2016. Going forward, we will have to be prepared for fires we’ve never seen before in this part of the country.”