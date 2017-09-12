Home / Local News / NNSA NPO donates 43,000+ pounds of food through donation drive

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local News Leave a comment 63 Views

Employees of the National Nuclear Security Administration Production Office (NPO) have donated 43,398 pounds of food as part of the annual U.S. Department of Energy’s Feds Feed Families (FFF) campaign.

The NPO FFF donations are supporting the efforts of the High Plains Food Bank, Amarillo, Texas, and the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.

The FFF campaign is a voluntary effort undertaken by Federal employees across the country to provide non-perishable food items to local food banks. Since the start of this effort in 2009, Federal employees have donated and collected millions of pounds of food to support families across America. Every month, local food banks help thousands of people, including the elderly, handicapped individuals and children.

The mission of the NNSA Production Office is to ensure the safe, secure and cost-effective operation of the Pantex Plant, Amarillo, Texas, and the Y-12 National Security Complex, Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

