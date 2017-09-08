New AmeriCorps members introduced in Oak Ridge

The City of Oak Ridge, Public Works Department, Stormwater Management Program welcomes new AmeriCorps members, Danielle Gerlach and Jessica Wykoff, to our team and community! In partnership with Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee (CAC), the entire Public Works Department is excited to have AmeriCorps members serving in our community for the third year in row.

CAC AmeriCorps has been a program within the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee since 1994. CAC AmeriCorps works with many partners in the region. The primary goal of this program is to provide environmental conservation services through hands-on field work, as well as education in many different areas that include water quality, recycling, and other sustainability efforts.

Danielle and Jessica will help teach watershed lessons at Oak Ridge High School, and take part in a collaborative rain garden project where Oak Ridge High School students will be analyzing data alongside professionals at the University of Tennessee. They will also be partnering with local organizations, community leaders, and private citizens to hold water quality events and activities, including our second annual rain barrel workshop. They will also be continuing to help permanently map the City’s stormwater infrastructure and to help address environmental concerns in order to reach the permit requirements mandated by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) program.

Jessica Wykoff grew up in the Pennsylvania Wilds where she was surrounded by outdoor recreation. She enjoys hiking, kayaking and camping. Jessica attended Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography/Environmental Studies, with a minor in Geology. During this time, she was able to intern with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural resources in their bureau of Facility Design and Construction. After graduating, Jessica spent her first year as an Americorps VISTA member with the Greater Hazleton Area Civic Partnership, a nonprofit group that is developing a Rails to Trails program in Hazleton, Pennsylvania. She also volunteered as a water quality volunteer for the Friends of the Nescopeck, a local watershed group, where she discovered the importance of water quality to all life. She is excited to serve a new community and to see what this opportunity will bring for her and Oak Ridge!

Danielle Gerlach moved to the Knoxville area from Lansing, Michigan, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Urban and Regional Planning from Michigan State University (MSU). While a student at MSU, Danielle was a student assistant with the Michigan Department of Transportation in the Environmental Services of Highway Development. She also interned with Michigan Sea Grant, where she gained valuable experience with stormwater while working on outreach and education projects. She was also a research assistant with the MSU Land Policy Institute. Danielle has a passion for hiking and kayaking, as many nature-lovers do. She also enjoys dabbling in nature photography and spending time with her beloved dog, Cheyenne. This is Danielle’s first experience with AmeriCorps and she is very eager to serve Oak Ridge as part of the Stormwater Team!

For more information on the Stormwater Management Program, a division of the Public Works Department, please visit http://stormwater.oakridgetn.gov.