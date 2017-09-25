Home / Obituaries / Nellie Roxie Taylor, age 99 of Knoxville

Nellie Roxie Taylor, age 99 of Knoxville

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 63 Views

Nellie Roxie Taylor, age 99 of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Lake City, passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Island Home Health Park and Rehab in Knoxville.  Nellie was born on August 2, 1918 to the late William English and Mary Ellen Jones Daugherty. In addition to her parents, Nellie is preceded in death by her husband Elmer Taylor, sisters: Ada Reed, Willie Towe, and Lula Roach, and brothers Kenneth Daugherty, and Byrd Daugherty.
 
 
Survivors
Nieces                        Mary Slagle                           Ohio
                                    Mary Ellison                          Clinton
                                    Carolyn Towe                       Clinton
 
                                   
 
 
Several other family members and other friends.
 
Graveside Service3:00 PM Monday, September 25, 2017 at the Anderson Memorial Garden in Clinton, Tennessee for the graveside service.
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Harley Stooksbury, 83, of Andersonville

Harley Stooksbury, born on July 13, 1934 with twin brother Harless to the late John …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved