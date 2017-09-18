Home / Community Bulletin Board / Nature photos this month at OR Public Library

Nature photos this month at OR Public Library

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 7 Views

(Submitted)  “Nature is art,” according to Hector Moctezuma, who is exhibiting a selection of nature photographs at Oak Ridge Public Library during the month of September.

With a degree in zoology from the University of Tennessee and photography training from Pellissippi State Community College, Mr. Moctezuma tries to bring the outdoors inside. The images represent a sample of photographs captured either in his backyard or around the Library grounds and local parks in Oak Ridge during the winter and early spring of this year.

His favorite subject in the exhibit is a quirky red male cardinal that he named “Ernesto” after Ernesto Cardenal Martinez, a Nicaraguan priest, poet, and founder of the primitive art community in the Solentiname Islands.

For Mr. Moctezuma, photography is an expression of “claro/oscuro,” light and shadow. He strives for clarity and depth in his art in order to bring out the beauty of the natural world. Visit the Library during the month of September to view the images of expressive Ernesto and other local Oak Ridge scenes.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Clinton Blaze Pancake Breakfast set for Sept. 30th

The Clinton Blaze, the recently-formed Clinton City School system’s 5th and 6th grade boys’ and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved