National Public Lands Day to be celebrated at State Parks

(Tennessee State Parks) In recognition of National Public Lands Day, Tennessee State Parks and State Natural Areas invite the public to take part in ranger-led hikes, volunteer projects and interpretive programs at all 56 state parks on Saturday, Sept. 30.

“As the Volunteer State, we hope all Tennesseans will consider joining us in caring for the beautiful lands we get to call home,” said TDEC Deputy Commissioner for Parks and Conservation Brock Hill. “This day of service helps to preserve and celebrate our state’s public lands for the greater enjoyment of all who visit or live here.”

National Public Lands Day (NPLD) began in 1994 with just three federal agencies and 700 volunteers. Now in its 24th year, NPLD is the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer effort for public lands, which make up over 30 percent of America’s landscape.

For more information, including a list of hikes and events statewide, visit http://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/national-public-lands-day-hikes.

Cove Lake State Park will be celebrating National Public Lands Day on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 8:00 am. Keeping with the tradition of National Public Lands Day Cove Lake State Park will host a volunteer work day. This project will last from 8:00 AM until 12:00 PM and will focus on improving the horseshoe pits located in the picnic area. We will meet at the Cove Lake State Park Visitor Center at 8:00 AM. Please wear appropriate work attire; water and gloves will be provided. If you are interested enjoying a beautiful day at Cove Lake State Park while giving back to the community with a service project please attend our 2017 National Public Lands Day Celebration.

Contact Information

Cove Lake State Park

Phone: (423) 566-9701

110 Cove Lake Lane

Caryville, TN 37714

Park Ranger Casey Hatmaker

(Norris Dam) Step back in time with Ranger Brett Phillips as we clean up CCC camp 494. The CCC recruits (men age 18-24) served here at Norris Dam in the late 1930″s. CCC Camp 494’s duties were hatching trout for the Clinch River, and they planted an untold amount of trees. As we clean the camp we will be uncovering eighty years of history here at Norris Dam. Activities such as pulling weeds, trimming trees and picking up trash will be performed. So come out and join us! Just don’t forget old clothes, gloves, close toed shoes and plenty of water.

Contact Information

Norris Dam State Park

Phone: (865) 426-7461

125 Village Green Circle

Rocky Top, TN 37769

Park Ranger Brett Phillips

Phone: 865-809-7898

Email: brett.phillips@tn.gov