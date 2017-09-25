Home / Obituaries / Naomi Susie Foust, age 73 of Lake City, Tennessee

Naomi Susie Foust, age 73 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at her residence. Susie was born on January 29, 1944 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Rosco Burton and Mossie Strong Burton. Susie loved to bake, crochet, and taking care of her grandkids. In addition to her parents, Susie is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Foust, son: Charles Edward Foust, sisters: Marie Carden, Charlene Langston, Elizabeth Sharp, Ann Halcomb, and brothers, Jimmy, John, and Benny Burton.
 
Survivors
 
Sisters                        Wanda Cox and Frank                    LaFollette
                                    Janie Shepard                                  Smyrna
                                    Kay Webb                                          Caryville                                                        
Nephew                      Robert Halcomb and Angie           Lake City                                          
 
                                   
Several other family members and other friends.
 
Visitation: 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at the Island Ford Baptist Church in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 2:00 PM on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at the Island Ford Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Thomas and Rev. Randy Norton officiating.
IntermentTo follow funeral service at the Island Ford Cemetery.

