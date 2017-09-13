Museum of Appalachia hosting “Days of the Pioneer” Antique Show Friday, Saturday

The “Days of the Pioneer” Antique Show will return to the grounds of the Museum of Appalachia this weekend as more than sixty dealers from across the country will be displaying their collection of 18th and 19th century antiques this Friday and Saturday, September 15th and 16th.

During the show, traditional craftsmen will be on the grounds demonstrating their various and centuries-old talents. The venue will also provide mountain music in different locations on the grounds while other areas will highlight Civil War-era soldiers and civilians in their period dress.

The event is presented in conjunction with A Simple Life magazine. Hours are from 9 AM to 5 PM on Friday and 9 AM to 4 PM on Saturday.

Tickets also include a tour of the Museum, a farm-village with some three dozen historic log structures, exhibit halls filled with authentic Appalachian artifacts, gardens, and farm animals in a picturesque setting surrounded by split-rail fences. For more information please contact the museum at (865) 494-7680 or at museum@museumofappalachia.org.