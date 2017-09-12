Home / Community Bulletin Board / Mountain View Park Day Sept. 16

Jim Harris 1 day ago

The annual Mountain View Park Day will be held this Saturday September 16th at Mountain View Park. Anyone who attended the old Mountain View School, neighbors and other community members are all invited to come out for a day of fellowship, fun and food. All you need to bring is a covered dish, dessert or drinks and get ready for lunch to be served at noon. For more information, call Mike Hendrix at 865-660-7165.

