Morgan County infant safe after Amber Alert

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

The three-month old boy who was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert issued at around 7:00 Wednesday night was found safely within 90 minutes of the alert going out.

Three-month-old Russell Roysden had last been seen Wednesday in Wartburg and in issuing the alert, the TBI said investigators believed he had been kidnapped by his non-custodial father, 56-year-old Jerry Roysden, whom investigators say has an “extensive” history of violent criminal charges.

A warrant for his arrest on a charge of kidnapping was issued last night as well.

The TBI has not released details of how the infant was found, but as soon as they do, we will pass along those details to you. Again, though, the infant at the center of Wednesday evening’s Amber Alert is safe and sound, according to the TBI.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

