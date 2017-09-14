Morgan County infant safe after Amber Alert

The three-month old boy who was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert issued at around 7:00 Wednesday night was found safely within 90 minutes of the alert going out.

Three-month-old Russell Roysden had last been seen Wednesday in Wartburg and in issuing the alert, the TBI said investigators believed he had been kidnapped by his non-custodial father, 56-year-old Jerry Roysden, whom investigators say has an “extensive” history of violent criminal charges.

A warrant for his arrest on a charge of kidnapping was issued last night as well.

The TBI has not released details of how the infant was found, but as soon as they do, we will pass along those details to you. Again, though, the infant at the center of Wednesday evening’s Amber Alert is safe and sound, according to the TBI.