MENCS: Truex continues to dominate as playoffs start

(MRN) Martin Truex Junior rolled through the regular season with four wins and an eye-popping fifty-three bonus points. He opened the playoffs in much the same fashion Sunday at Chicagoland Speedway, leading the final fifty-five laps and beating runner-up Chase Elliott to the checkered flag by more than seven seconds. It’s Truex’s second straight victory on the mile-and-a-half Joliet, Illinois, oval. He’s the first Cup Series driver with back-to-back wins there since Kevin Harvick doubled up in 2001 and 2002. And speaking of Harvick, he finished third yesterday after leading the race four times for fifty-nine laps.

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson completed the top five. Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson opened defense of his 2016 crown with an eighth-place finish on his 42nd birthday. Kyle Busch started from the pole, won the first stage and led a race-high eighty-five laps. But he was penalized early in the second stage for crew members going over the wall too soon on a pit stop, leading to a fifteenth-place finish for the Number-3 seed. The miscue was noteworthy since Busch’s Number-18 Joe Gibbs Racing team had swapped pit crews with Daniel Suarez following the conclusion of the regular season. With Busch’s former crew in his pits on Sunday, Suarez drove to a twelfth-place finish.

Truex and his Number-78 Furniture Row Racing team have won five races this season. Four of the victories have come on mile-and-a-half ovals including Las Vegas, Kentucky and Kansas Speedway. Four of the remaining nine races of the post-season will be run on those intermediate-sized ovals.

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Top 10 Finishers in the Tales of the Turtles 400

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Denny Hamlin (9) 124

2. Kyle Busch (3) 6

3. Kurt Busch (7) 7

4. Austin Dillon (13) —

5. Erik Jones (R) (10) —

6. Matt Kenseth (11) —

7. Ryan Newman (17) —

8. Martin Truex Jr. (2) 76

9. Kevin Harvick (Pole) 22

10. Jamie McMurray (5) —

2017 PLAYOFFS Unofficial Standings Round 1

1. Martin Truex Jr. 2,102 Points

2. Kyle Larson 2,075 (-27)

3. Kevin Harvick 2,067 (-35)

4. Brad Keselowski 2,061 (-41)

Kyle Busch 2,061 (-41)

6. Chase Elliott 2,059 (-43)

7. Denny Hamlin 2,058 (-44)

8. Jimmie Johnson 2,046 (-56)

9. Matt Kenseth 2,039 (-63)

10. Ryan Blaney 2,034 (-68)

11. Jamie McMurray 2,031 (-71)

12. Austin Dillon 2,026 (-76)

Kurt Busch 2,026 (-76)

14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 2,022 (-80)

15. Kasey Kahne 2,021 (-81)

16. Ryan Newman 2,019 (-83)