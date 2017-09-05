MENCS: Hamlin takes Southern 500 after pit mishap

(MRN) Years from now, if Darlington Raceway continues to celebrate “Throwback Weekend” honoring the history and heritage of the sport, some driver from some team will most certainly paint his racecar red and white to honor Denny Hamlin’s dramatic drive to victory in 2017 at “The Track Too Tough to Tame.” Hamlin and his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team could have thrown in the towel and settled for whatever came their way after the veteran driver made a rookie mistake – skidding past the entrance to pit road as he prepared for his final stop of the night. Hamlin surrendered the race lead and fell twenty seconds behind new leader Martin Truex Junior. But Hamlin grabbed the wheel and with a determined charge to the finish, pushed his car back toward the front and steadily clipped seconds from Truex’s lead as the laps wound down. As Hamlin closed to within a few car lengths of Truex, his advance to victory seemed inevitable. And as Truex’s fate was further sealed when he popped a right-front tire that forced him off the pace, Hamlin took the white flag and motored on to his second Southern 500 victory in eight years. Runner-up Kyle Busch was two-and-a-half seconds back at the checkered flag. Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon and Erik Jones completed the top five. Truex, who had won the first two stages and led seventy-six laps, was credited with eighth place. Pole winner Kevin Harvick led twenty-two laps and finished ninth,

Sunday’s win gave Hamlin and J-G-R a weekend sweep at the famed South Carolina oval. He also won Saturday’s X-finity Series race.

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Top 10 Finishers in the Bojangles’ Southern 500

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Denny Hamlin (9) 124

2. Kyle Busch (3) 6

3. Kurt Busch (7) 7

4. Austin Dillon (13) —

5. Erik Jones (R) (10) —

6. Matt Kenseth (11) —

7. Ryan Newman (17) —

8. Martin Truex Jr. (2) 76

9. Kevin Harvick (Pole) 22

10. Jamie McMurray (5) —

NASCAR CUP SERIES Unofficial Point Standings after 25 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Martin Truex Jr. (4) 1,000 —-

2. Kyle Busch (2) 893 -107

3. Kyle Larson (3) 884 -116

4. Kevin Harvick (1) 867 -133

5. Denny Hamlin (2) 810 -190

6. Brad Keselowski (2) 761 -239

7. Chase Elliott 737 -263

8. Matt Kenseth 735 -265

9. Jamie McMurray 734 -266

10. Jimmie Johnson (3) 653 -347

11. Clint Bowyer 643 -357

12. Ryan Blaney (1) 629 -371

13. Kurt Busch (1) 624 -376

14. Erik Jones (R) 611 -389

15. Joey Logano (1) 605 -395

16. Ryan Newman (1) 604 -396

17. Daniel Suarez (R) 538 -462

18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2) 536 -464

19. Austin Dillon (1) 473 -527

20. Trevor Bayne 472 -528