Mavs take Crosstown Showdown, 49-10

Friday night the Anderson County Mavericks beat the Clinton Dragons 49-10 in Clinton for their ninth straight win in the series and their 18th in the last 19 meetings between the two teams.

AC (4-0) was led by quarterback Stanton Martin, who completed 15-of-19 passes for 356 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for another 100 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Two of his scoring strikes went to Michael Carroll, who caught four passes for 162 yards, and the other two went to Dalton Wilson. Marquise Gallaher was a beast on both sides of the ball for the Mavericks, scoring a rushing touchdown and accounting for three and a half tackles for loss.

Clinton’s defense–which entered the game having allowed only 8 points through their first two games–forced five AC turnovers but simply could not capitalize on the opportunities. Isaiah Washington had 76 yards rushing and scored Clinton’s only touchdown on a pass from Luke Harrison. Cameron Washington was also productive carrying the ball, gaining 77 yards on 14 carries. Trevon Hill recorded two and a half sacks for the Dragons.

The two teams combined for 29 penalties for almost 300 yards.

Clinton fell to 2-1 with the loss, the first in Coach Randy McKamey’s brief three-game tenure.

Anderson County 14-14-14-7—49

Clinton 0-10- 0-0—10

Scoring

Anderson County—Dalton Wilson 7 pass from Stanton Martin (Clayton Utley kick), 7:54, 1st

Anderson County—Mason Phillips 3 run (Utley kick), 4:31, 1st

Clinton—Isaiah Washington 17 pass from Luke Harrison (Garrett Zody kick), 8:30, 2nd

Clinton—FG Zody 32, 6:19, 2nd

Anderson County—Austin Elliott 30 pass from Martin (Utley kick), 5:41, 2nd

Anderson County—Wilson 41 pass from Martin (Utley kick), 1:25, 2nd

Anderson County—Michael Carroll 83 pass from Martin (Utley kick), 10:55, 3rd

Anderson County—Martin 57 run (Utley kick), 5:47, 4th

Anderson County—Marquise Gallahar 14 run (Utley kick), 6:40, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 13, Anderson County 18

Rushes-yards: Clinton 54-200, Anderson County 23-206

Passing yards: Clinton 28, Anderson County 356

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 5-13-0, Anderson County 15-19-1

Total plays-yards: Clinton 67-228, Anderson County 42-562

Punts-avg: Clinton 6-37.0, Anderson County 1-34.0

Return yardage: Clinton 116, Anderson County 55

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 3-25, Anderson County 2-10

Penalties-yards: Clinton 11-116, Anderson County 16-171

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 2-1, Anderson County 4-4

Time of possession: Clinton 35:14, Anderson County 12:46

Time of game: 2 hours, 49 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards…Clinton: Cameron Washington 14-77, I. Washington 16-76, Ro Hardin 9-38, Josh Breeden 4-11, Reagan McKamey 5-7, Harrison 6-minus 9; Anderson County: Martin 8-100 (TD), Gallahar 7-59 (TD), Phillips 8-47 (TD)

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)…Clinton: Harrison 5-12-0 28 (TD), Matthew Bouchard 0-1-0 0; Anderson County: Martin 15-19-1 356 (4 TDs)

Receptions – yards…Clinton: Cody Miles 2-9, I. Washington 1-17 (TD), McKamey 1-1, Mazon Jenkins 1-1; Anderson County: Carroll 4-162 (TD), Ryan Moog 4-37, Wilson 2-48 (2 TDs), Elliott 2-48 (TD), Chris Powell 2-44, Gallahar 1-17

Punting – total yards – average…Clinton: Zody 5-196-39.2, Bouchard 1-26-26.0; Anderson County: Martin 1-34-34.0

Kickoff returns – yards…Clinton: Cody Parker 4-77, Andrew Niner 2-22; Anderson County: Austin Dunsmore 3-46

Punt returns – yards…Clinton: Jenkins 1-6; Anderson County: Carroll 1-9

Interceptions – yards returned…Clinton: Parker 1-11; Anderson County: none

Fumble recoveries…Clinton: Jackson Leinart, Jacob Brock, Johnny Hunter; Anderson County: Moog

Sacks – yards…Clinton: Trevon Hill 1-9, Trevor Linderman 1-1; Anderson County: Russell Lindsay 1-11, Ethan Powers 1-8, Gallahar 1-6

Missed field goal – yards…Clinton: Zody 46; Anderson County: none