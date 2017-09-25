Mavericks roll, Oak Ridge wins, rest of scores, schedules

Anderson County 56 Heritage 17…The Mavericks improved to 6-0 on the season in relatively easy fashion behind another big night from QB Stanton Martin.

Martin completed 20 of his 30 passes for 324 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions while also scoring a rushing touchdown. Marquise Gallaher had two TDs–one receiving and one on the ground–while Ryan Moog caught two scoring passes from Martin and Dalton Wilson caught a touchdown pass in his sixth straight game.

Oak Ridge 30 Sevier County 14…

Claiborne 12 Oliver Springs 10…

Lynn Camp (Ky) 45 Jellico 6…

Union County 35 Hancock County 14…

Coalfield 48 Marion County 13…

Kingston 42 Stone Memorial 15…

Midway 44 Tellico Plains 43…

Sunbright 8 Harriman 7…

Powell 42 Lenoir City 22…

Alcoa 35 Dobyns-Bennett 31…

Farragut 14 West 9…

Gibbs 42 Morristown East 28…

Carter 28 South-Doyle 21…

Austin-East 31 Halls 13…

Maryville 41 Fulton 12…

Karns 30 Scott 7…

THIS WEEK

(Thursday) Rhea County at Catholic…

(Friday) Fox & Farley Friday Night Football: Clinton at Knox West…

East Ridge (5-0) at Anderson County (6-0)…

Karns at Oak Ridge…

Powell at Campbell County…

Jellico at Hancock County…

Union County at Sullivan South…

Harriman at Oliver Springs…

Science Hill at Farragut…

Grace Christian at Happy Valley…

Jefferson County at Hardin Valley…

Dobyns-Bennett at Bearden…

Wartburg at Cumberland Gap…

Central at Halls…

Coalfield at Midway…

Alcoa at Northview Academy…

Rockwood at Oneida…

Austin-East at Scott…

Gibbs at Sevier County…

Oakdale at Sunbright…

Carter at Fulton.