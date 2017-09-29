Mark Stephen Joiner, age 69, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born October 3, 1947 in Atlanta, Georgia and served his country proudly as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force. He was a member of Morrison Hill Christian Church and also a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Knoxville Local Union No. 760. Mark retired after working for 45 years as a Journeyman electrician at the K-25 & Y-12 Nuclear Plants. He worked a few years after retiring for USEC. He was a piolet and enjoyed flying. Mark was also a marksman known as Picasa at the range and also an audio specialist. He loved history, collecting guns and riding his Harley. Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Loy Rudolph & Betty Ruth Allen Joiner; brother, Derek Allen Joiner.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 46 years Christy Jackson Joiner of Kingston

Daughter Nikki Joiner of Oxford, CA

Grandchildren Dylan Mark Lynn Duggan of Lenoir City

Felicia Marie Joiner of Knoxville

Sister-in-law Grace Joiner Campbell & husband, Richard of Conyers, GA

Special Cat Maggie who will miss him very much

The family will receive friends 6:00 – 7:00 pm, Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with Celebration of Life to follow at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Dennis Mullen officiating. Family and friends will meet at 2:00 pm, Friday, October 13, 2017 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery for military honors conducted by the East Tennessee Veteran Honor Guard. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.