Man accused of killing father’s dog, setting a fire

Jim Harris

An Oak Ridge man is facing charges today after police say that he broke into his father’s home, stabbed his father’s 10-year-old dog to death, and then set several items on fire in the living room.

19-year-old Skyler Griffin reportedly admitted to officers that he had entered the home in the 200 block of Villanova Road early Friday morning, beaten and stabbed the beagle mix dog to death, then brought towels out of the bathroom sprayed them with rubbing alcohol, lighting them on fire in the middle of the living room floor.

Officers reported finding blood stains on the floor of the father’s home in addition to the burned section of carpet in the living room. Griffin was arrested at his nearby apartment, where he had walked after the incident, and taken to the Anderson County Jail on charges of aggravated arson, aggravated cruelty to animals and vandalism.

Griffin remained in custody as of this morning on bonds totaling $86,000.

