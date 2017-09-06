Lynch announces run for Circuit Court Clerk

Former Anderson County Mayor Rex Lynch announced this week that he is seeking the Republican nomination for Circuit Court Clerk in the May 1st, 2018 primary, challenging incumbent William Jones.

Lynch served as County Mayor from 1998 to 2010, when he resigned after being indicted sales tax fraud and other charges. In 2011, Lynch pleaded guilty to felony charges of sales tax fraud and conflict of interest and six misdemeanor counts of fraud after investigators determined that he had falsified purchase prices on seven vehicles over a three-year period. Lynch was placed on judicial diversion and unsupervised probation for a period of two years, after which his record was expunged.

For the past two years, Lynch has worked as a court security officer in Judge Don Layton’s courtroom. Lynch currently lives in Clinton with his wife Jamie, and the couple has two adult sons.

Lynch, the county’s mayor from 1998 through 2010, has worked the past two years as a court security officer in General Session Judge Don Layton’s courtroom.

Lynch feels his stint as a court officer along with his vast county government experience would allow him to implement the significant changes necessary to make the Circuit Court work better for the citizens of Anderson County. Those changes would begin with an infusion of leadership to establish better public relations and customer service in the office, said Lynch. “I am seeking the Office of Circuit Court Clerk to eliminate a hostile work environment, reverse high turnover, improve efficiencies between the court system and the Clerk’s office, and increase accountability to the citizens of Anderson County. There is a disconnect between the Clerk’s Office and the Courts that needs to be fixed.”

Among the various organizations and committees that Lynch has served and led include: Chairman of the Anderson County Development Corporation; member of Board of Directors for Anderson County Economic Development Association; CROET Board member; East Tennessee Economic Council Board member; Vice Chair for Board for East Tennessee Development District; Vice Chair of Board for East Tennessee Human Resource Agency; Cumberland Mountain RC&D Board member; Tennessee Association of Mayors Board member; member Alpha Lodge #376; member of Kerbela Shriners of Knoxville; Clinton Rotary Club; and member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton.

Lynch received the 2009 Distinguished Service Award from the Rural Health Association of Tennessee. This honor was bestowed for outstanding service for providing assistance and support for the Anderson County Health Department’s dental clinics which have served as a model for dental services in the East Tennessee region.

Lynch, in 2009, was also recognized for his role in consolidating two local utilities – ACUB and NACUD – to form the Anderson County Water Authority, which now serves more than 10,000 customers.

In 2005 Lynch, as Anderson County Mayor, helped re-organize the Anderson County Emergency Management Department into the Emergency Management and Homeland Security of Anderson County (OEMHS). Lynch, as County Mayor, is credited for his integral role in reducing Anderson County’s debt by millions of dollars.As Mayor, Lynch had a streak of 13 consecutive years – from 1998 until the end of his term in 2011 – of presenting a no-tax increase budget to the Anderson County Commission. In that time he helped increase the Anderson County undesignated fund balance from $200,000 in 1998 to over $5 million in 2011. He was awarded with the Certification of Achievement for Excellence from 1998 through 2009. Among the accomplishments Lynch is most proud of in his career as a public servant is continually working to secure grants to provide water in rural areas in Anderson County.

Lynch resides in Clinton and is married to Jamie Denton Lynch and they have two sons and two daughter in-laws, Clint and Ashlee Lynch and Jake and Bethany Lynch.