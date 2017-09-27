Louie Bluie Music and Arts Festival this Saturday

The Louie Bluie Music and Arts festival returns to Campbell County this Saturday with four stages of music, arts and crafts, food and fun for the whole family.

The gates open on the free event, presented by the Campbell Culture Coalition, on Saturday morning September 30th at 10 am at Cove Lake State Park in Caryville and parking will be free.

Music begins at 10:30 am on the Sounds Like Home Stage, 11 am at the Louie Bluie and Skiffle Cafe Stages and 11:30 am on the Rickard Ridge Stage. This year’s headliners are Don Flemons, Carson Peters & Iron Mountain and Roux du Bayou, but there will be dozens of acts performing throughout the day.

In addition to great music, there will also be a Judged Quilts and Adult Artist’s Exhibit in the Pavilion, a Judged Young Folks’ Art Exhibit in the Artspace Tent, a Kids’ Fun Zone and the Handcraft Village. A Children’s parade will be held at 12:45 pm and all day long there will be a wide selection of food and refreshments.

We have some information on the festival on our website but for even more, visit www.louiebluie.org.

10:00 AM Festival gates open Judged Quilts and Adult Artist’ Art Exhibits (Pavilion Exhibit Ends 5 Pm)

Judged Young Folks’ Art Exhibit (Artspace Tent Ends 5 Pm)

Kids Fun Zone (Ends 5 Pm)

Handcraft Village (Ends 6 Pm)

Food Court (Ends 6 Pm) 10:30 AM Live music begins on the Sounds Like Home stage 11:00 AM Live music begins on the Louie Bluie and Skiffle Cafe stages 12:00 PM Live music begins on the Rickard Ridge stage 12:45 PM Children’s Parade Begins with One World Circus . People of all ages are encouraged to join the parade at any point behind the last child in the parade 6:00 PM Grand finale at the Louie Bluie stage 7:00 PM Festival grounds close

LOUIE BLUIE STAGE 11:00 AM Tennessee Sheiks 12:00 PM Sparky and Rhonda Rucker 1:15 PM Carson Peters and Iron Mountain 2:15 PM Crawlspace 3:15 PM Roux du Bayou 4:15 PM Dom Flemons 5:15 PM John Myers Band 6:00 PM Closing sing-along

SOUNDS LIKE HOME STAGE 10:30 AM Old time LaFollette Fiddlers Convention Reenactment 11:45 AM Sean McCollough and the Students of Elk Valley Elementary 1:30 PM Dom Flemons 2:30 PM Red Shoes and Rosin 3:30 PM Tennessee Stifflegs 4:30 PM Hellgrammites Square Dancers with caller Ruth Simmons. Both beginners and experienced dancers are invited to dance RICKARD RIDGE STAGE

SPONSORED BY 12:00 PM Ron Collins & Circle of Friends 1:00 PM Rickard Ridge Pickers 2:00 PM God Sent 3:00 PM The Walker Boys SKIFFLE CAFE STAGE

SPONSORED BY 11:00 AM Old Harp Singers 12:00 PM Kelle Jolly 1:15 PM Jim Myers 2:15 PM Sarah Pirkle and Jeff Barbra Skiffle is a music genre with jazz, blues, folk and roots influences, usually using homemade or improvised instruments. Originating as a term in the United States in the first half of the 20th century, it became popular again in the UK in the 1950s. “You’d see all the people out on a Saturday night or a Friday night… sippin’ and lippin’. Skifflin’ is what we’d call it, serenading’… we were ahead of all the black and the white musicians because we could play foreign songs… German, Jewish, Polish, Italian, Swedish, Hungarian, cotton field songs… played obericks, muzerkas for Russian people.”

~ Howard Armstrong

You may need an occasional break from the overload of awesome music, so schedule some time to appreciate the art of Louie Bluie. Howard Armstrong himself was an acclaimed visual artist, so support his brothers and sisters in art by visiting the art exhibits in the Pavilion and on the festival grounds in the ArtSpace tent.

Brandon Lutterman, assistant professor of visual art and program director at Lincoln Memorial University/Cumberland Gap Arts Center, and Tatiana Potts, who is pursuing her master’s in printmaking at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, will judge the art this Friday.

On Saturday, visitors are encouraged to vote on their favorite for an additional People’s Choice Award. Balloting ends at 3 p.m. to allow time for tallying and recognizing the winners.

Children and teens are a big part of the art scene at Louie Bluie. The ArtSpace tent featuring their work was a huge success in its debut last year, and we’re expecting even more art and art lovers to fill it this year.

Young artists from J. Frank White Academy in Harrogate, Jacksboro Middle School, LaFollette Middle School and Campbell County Comprehensive High School have made plans to submit entries. Jellico and Norris elementary schools have indicated an interest. Independent young artists also will participate.

We’re expecting about 200 entries to be exhibited after the judging on Friday.

Louie Bluie food vendors at the Skiffle Café are excited about offering a wide variety of food – some of it will even be healthy! As for the other fare, well, it is a festival, you know!

Alongside barbecue, hamburgers and hotdogs, bratwurst and Frito pie, there will be delicious vegetarian options. You can steer yourself toward fruit, or you can sail bravely into the land of funnel cakes and fried pies; deep-fried Twinkies, Oreos and Snickers; caramel apples; ice cream; baked goods; candies; kettle corn; and cotton candy.

Exercise your right to shop at the Craft Village, where more than 30 vendors will have items ranging from jewelry to home décor to natural skin care. Many of the vendors belong to craft guilds, making the Louie Bluie Craft Village a high-quality shopping experience.

