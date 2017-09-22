Home / Featured / Local, state officials to tour New River Highway

Anderson County Commissioners Tim Isbel and Shain Vowell have announced that they have set up a meeting with a TDOT representative for Tuesday September 26th at approximately 8:15 am at the Anderson County Career and Technical Center, located next to Anderson County High School in Clinton.

The meeting is being held to again stress the need to state officials for guardrails along Highway 116 (New River Highway) in the northern part of the county.

The school bus driver whose route covers that stretch of roadway has agreed to take a delegation of state and local officials as well as media members on their route to highlight the need for guardrails, as the road features several steep drop-offs and narrow shoulders.

The bus trip will be recorded on video as well, as part of local efforts to increase safety on New River Highway.

