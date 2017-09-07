Home / Obituaries / Lissie Elliott Stooksbury, age 93, of Clinton

Lissie Elliott Stooksbury, age 93, of Clinton

Lissie Elliott Stooksbury, age 93, of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at NHC Healthcare in Oak Ridge. She was born on May 17, 1924 in Clinton, TN to the late Tate and Amanda Wiggins Elliott. Lissie was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She loved reading her bible and loved her family. In addition to her parents, Lissie is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, William C. “Bill” Stooksbury.

Survived by:
Children………………..…Jerry and Wanda Stooksbury
Janet and Dan Hawkins
Siblings………………………Jean Irwin
         Carl Elliott
Grandchildren…………Michael Stooksbury
       Sarah Trepanier
Andrew Bayless
Great Grandchildren…Stephanie Stooksbury
Blakely Stooksbury
Several nieces and nephews and host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Saturday, September 9, 2017 from 10-11AM with the funeral service to follow at 11:00AM with Rev. Darryl Taylor officiating. Lissie’s family and friends will meet at Norris Memorial Garden on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 2:00PM for her interment. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Bethel Baptist Church 610 Bethel Road Clinton, TN 37716 or Gideon’s International at 711 Hall of Fame Drive Knoxville, TN 37917www.holleygamble.com

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve Mrs. Stooksbury’s family.

