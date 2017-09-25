Jones announces campaign for re-election as Court Clerk

Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk William Jones has announced that he will seek re-election in 2018.

Jones is nearing the end of his first term after first being elected in 2014 after a 24-year career in law enforcement. His duties include supervision of Anderson County’s Circuit Court, General Sessions Divisions I & II and Juvenile Court.

In his campaign announcement, which you can read in its entirety on our website, Jones says that under his guidance, the Court Clerk’s office has “run more cost-effectively by cutting operating costs.” The announcement also states that Jones has overseen upgrades to the office’s computer servers, expanded online services and adopted training for employees aimed at improving customer service.

Jones and his wife, Amy, reside in Briceville.

Jones will kick off his re-election campaign September 28 with a fundraiser attended by Lt. Governor Randy McNally and District 33 State Representative John Ragan. The event will be held at the Doubletree Hotel, 225 South Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

He will face a challenge in the Republican primary from former County Mayor Rex Lynch.

“The Circuit Court Clerk’s office is one of great importance in local government. The Clerk must have extensive knowledge of the law, knowledge of court procedure, and must have a positive image in our community”, said Jones. “I have all three.”

“I have listened, evaluated, and taken to heart many suggestions offered by those using the Clerk’s office. I have implemented improvements when possible and will continue to look for progress”, added Jones.

William Jones is a life-long resident of Anderson County. He and his wife, Amy, live in Briceville and attend Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top. He has a passion for serving the community. His family’s service to Anderson County goes back over 120 years, something he is proud of, and wants to continue to serve all the citizens of Anderson County. He is a member of the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, Board Member of the Rocky Top Chamber of Commerce, member of Tennessee Clerk of Courts Association, County Official’s Association of Tennessee, Burlington Masonic Lodge and Kerbela Shriners as well as various other civic organizations. Jones is the immediate Past Chairman of the Anderson County Republican Party and serves on several committees in local government.

For more information contact William Jones, via email electwilliamjones@gmail.com.