Home / Obituaries / Jerry Wayne (Curly) Hutson, age 60, of LaFollette

Jerry Wayne (Curly) Hutson, age 60, of LaFollette

Jim Harris 7 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Jerry Wayne (Curly) Hutson, age 60, of LaFollette passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2017. Preceded in death by parents, Charles Hutson & Leoda Jones; brother, Roger Jones; sister, Dean Rapier

Survivors

Daughter: Jessica Hutson

Son: Jerry Hutson

Brothers: Andy Jones, Herbie Saunders

Sisters: Brenda Carroll, Cheryl Brock, Charlotte Jones

Services 1 PM Friday at Cross-Smith Chapel

Rev. Myron Ford officiating

Interment Smith Cemetery

Family will receive friends 12 NOON to 1 PM Friday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Bethany Ann Riggs age 28 of Clarksville, TN formerly of Rocky Top, TN

Bethany Ann Riggs age 28 of Clarksville, TN formerly of Rocky Top, TN passed away …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved