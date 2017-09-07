Jerry Wayne (Curly) Hutson, age 60, of LaFollette passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2017. Preceded in death by parents, Charles Hutson & Leoda Jones; brother, Roger Jones; sister, Dean Rapier
Survivors
Daughter: Jessica Hutson
Son: Jerry Hutson
Brothers: Andy Jones, Herbie Saunders
Sisters: Brenda Carroll, Cheryl Brock, Charlotte Jones
Services 1 PM Friday at Cross-Smith Chapel
Rev. Myron Ford officiating
Interment Smith Cemetery
Family will receive friends 12 NOON to 1 PM Friday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
