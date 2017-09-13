Home / Obituaries / Jeremy Trevor Pettet, 32, of Clinton

Jeremy Trevor Pettet, 32, of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 9 Views

Jeremy Trevor Pettet, age 32 of Clinton passed away on September 10, 2017 at his home in Clinton. He was an avid UT fan and played drums with several bands. He resided with his grandparents, Gene and Lila Pettet.

He is survived by his mother, Theresa Cunningham and husband David; step father, Mark Purdy; sister, Bethanie Langley; nephew, Ryan Langley; niece, Emory Langley; aunt, Deborah Scott; uncles, Edward Pettet & wife Renea, Terrell Pettet & wife Pam; wife, Chinchia Hutson Pettet.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, September 14, 2017 at First Wesleyan Church with a Celebration of Life service to follow.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Jessie L. Norman Dutton, age 78, of Lenoir City

Jessie L. Norman Dutton, age 78, of Lenoir City passed away Thursday, September 7, 2017 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved