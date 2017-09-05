Jason Seward Norris, 40, of Oak Ridge passed away August 31, 2017. He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 29, 1977. Jason grew up in Oak Ridge, and was a graduate of Oak Ridge High School, Class of 1996. He was enrolled in phlebotomy classes at Roane State Community College and looked forward to a career in that field. Jason loved working at Emory Valley Center, where he especially enjoyed working closely with his clients.

Jason was a proud uncle to all his nieces and nephew, but had a special bond with Blake and McKenna, who thought of him like a father. He loved family vacations to the Bahamas and deep-sea fishing.

Survivors include his parents, Connie and Seward Norris, of Oak Ridge; his niece and nephew Blake and McKenna Norris, sophomores of Oak Ridge High School, his brother Gregg Norris (Tabitha) of Chattanooga; two nieces, Kinsley and Kaiden Norris of Chattanooga; Grandparents, Betty and Les Montandon, of Elkhart, Indiana; his uncles Randy Benedict (Nancy) and Jerry Benedict (Laura), of Columbus, OH; and many beloved cousins and special life-long friends. Preceding him in death is his Sister, Amanda B. Norris and his Papa, Adin G. Benedict of Columbus, Ohio.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 3, 2017, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, Tennessee. The service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Anna Lee, pastor at Cokesbury United Methodist Church officiating. He will be laid to rest at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in a private interment.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests that memorials be sent to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com