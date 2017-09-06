Home / Obituaries / James Lynn Bell age 46 of Andersonville

James Lynn Bell age 46 of Andersonville

James Lynn Bell age 46 of Andersonville, TN passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at his home in Andersonville, TN.  James enjoyed fishing and working on lawn mowers.  James is preceded in death by his father, Leo Bell; and sister, Amanda Kay Bell.

James is survived by his mother, Brenda Bell of Andersonville, TN; girlfriend of 17 years, Pam Baker of Andersonville, TN; brothers, Ken Bell of Andersonville, TN, Carl Bell and Sandy Jones of Andersonville, TN; sisters, Lisa Runyon of Andersonville, TN, Sherry Vowell and husband, Tim of Rocky Top, TN, and Jennifer  Smith of Decatur, TN; nieces, Amanda Barnard, Brittaney Barnard, Ashley Davis, Makayla Vowell, Kateland Mackey and husband Dillion and baby Zander , and Jessica Miller and husband Paul; nephews, Timothy Runyon, Larry Merrill and girfriend Sabrina Sharpe, Charles Irwin and wife Grace, William Barnard, Justin Barnard, Nick Bell, James Smith and wife Jessica; and a host of other relatives and friends.

James’s family will receive his friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm with his funeral service to follow at 8:00pm on Monday, September 11, 2017 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with Rev. Roy Hammock and Rev. James Hammock officiating.  James’s interment will be at 4:00pm on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at Mt Pleasant cemetery in Andersonville, TN.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.  http://jonesmortuaryllc.com/

