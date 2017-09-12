Isotek donates $500 to ACHS JROTC

During this past weekend’s community Military Veterans’ Appreciation Breakfast at the Clinton Community Center, this month’s event sponsor Isotek presented a $500 donation to the Junior ROTC program at Anderson County High School.

Saturday’s breakfast, which is put on every month by members of the community to thank military veterans and their families, also included a presentation from officials with the organization Smoky Mountain Service Dogs, highlighting ways that service dogs can improve the lives of wounded veterans. The mission of the non-profit group is to “enhance the physical and psychological quality of life for wounded veterans by providing custom-trained mobility assistance service dogs at no cost to the veteran.”

Next month’s breakfast will be held on Saturday October 14th at the Clinton Community Center with the “Chow Line” opening at 8:30 am. October’s breakfast will be sponsored by Clinton American Legion Post 172.

Isotek Systems, LLC, is a subsidiary of Atkins Nuclear Secured and is based in Oak Ridge. As a prime contractor for the U.S. Department of Energy, Isotek’s mission is the disposition of the country’s largest repository of U-233 from an Oak Ridge National Laboratory site. There are currently about 120 people working on the project.