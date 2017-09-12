Home / Featured / Isotek donates $500 to ACHS JROTC

Isotek donates $500 to ACHS JROTC

Jim Harris 1 day ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 49 Views

During this past weekend’s community Military Veterans’ Appreciation Breakfast at the Clinton Community Center, this month’s event sponsor Isotek presented a $500 donation to the Junior ROTC program at Anderson County High School.

Saturday’s breakfast, which is put on every month by members of the community to thank military veterans and their families, also included a presentation from officials with the organization Smoky Mountain Service Dogs, highlighting ways that service dogs can improve the lives of wounded veterans. The mission of the non-profit group is to “enhance the physical and psychological quality of life for wounded veterans by providing custom-trained mobility assistance service dogs at no cost to the veteran.”

Next month’s breakfast will be held on Saturday October 14th at the Clinton Community Center with the “Chow Line” opening at 8:30 am. October’s breakfast will be sponsored by Clinton American Legion Post 172.

Isotek Systems, LLC, is a subsidiary of Atkins Nuclear Secured and is based in Oak Ridge. As a prime contractor for the U.S. Department of Energy, Isotek’s mission is the disposition of the country’s largest repository of U-233 from an Oak Ridge National Laboratory site. There are currently about 120 people working on the project.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Reminder: Household hazardous Waste collection event Saturday in OR

As we have told you on our Community Bulletin Board, the Tennessee Department of Environment …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved