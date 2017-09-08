“Island Invasion” coming to Norris Lake Sept. 23rd

The Norris Lake Project Team will be hosting an “Island Invasion” on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The team has conducted a biannual Five County Norris Lake Cleanup in September since 2011. This seventh year there will be a concentrated focus on the islands near Oak Grove Public Launch in Anderson County, near Big Ridge State Park in Union County and near Sugar Hollow Marina, Flat Hollow Marina and around the Doaks Creek Hatchery in Campbell County.

Since 2011, volunteers have picked up over 200,000 pounds of trash but there is still a lot more to pick up. There will be launch points in each of the five counties that contain Norris Lakewhere volunteers can register and get an assigned location.

There will also be boats available to shuttle volunteers to and from the islands and barges will be used to transfer the trash back to the shore. However, volunteers are welcome to bring their own boats. All volunteers are encouraged to wear appropriate shoes, preferably boots, bring gloves and a life jacket. Trash bags will be provided.

Volunteers will be able to trade their trash bags for a free “Island Invader” t-shirt at all locations.

The Norris Lake Project Team is a grassroots effort of individuals, organizations, businesses and agencies to preserve the water quality of Norris Lake, conserve the land surrounding the lake and encourage the stakeholders of the lake to do their part in keeping Norris Lake the cleanest and safest recreational asset in Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Grainger and UnionCounties.

If you are interested in volunteering, visit www.norrislakeproject.com to register and get more information. Volunteers can also register the morning of Sep. 23. Minors must be accompanied by an adult and have a registration and release form signed by a parent. Volunteers can also call toll free to 800-524-3602 or email info@yallcome.org for more information.