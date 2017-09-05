Internship Opportunities Fair coming to Roane State

(Roane State CC) There are plenty of internships available each year for Roane State Community College students, with pay ranging from minimum wage to up to $18 an hour.

Many of these opportunities go unfilled, often because students are unaware of them, so, with that in mind, the college’s placement office is hosting its first Internship Opportunities Fair from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, September 27, in the Coffey/McNally Building on the Oak Ridge Campus at 701 Briarcliff Avenue.

Officials hope to connect students with area employers who have internship opportunities available throughout the year.

In the past, internships have been available with the U.S. Department of Energy and DOE contractors, including Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Oak Ridge Associated Universities, among others.

Harris said other area employers are also being contacted. Registration is free, and employers have to sign up by September 15. The web registration is at www.roanestate.edu/jobfair.

Students invited to attend include those studying business, computer science, criminal justice, early childhood education, environmental health technology, financial services, geographic information systems, paralegal studies, and mechatronics.

For more information, contact Kim Harris, the college’s workforce training and placement director, at (865) 882-4695 or harriskb@roanestate.edu.