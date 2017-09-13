Home / Community Bulletin Board / Historic Ivan Racheff House and Gardens Holland Build Sale October 13-14

The Historic Ivan Racheff House and Gardens, headquarters of the Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs, will hold its annual Holland Build Sale on October 13-14, 2017 from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM at the Gardens.  In addition to bulbs, many local vendors will be selling perennials for your garden. As a special addition, a delicious homemade lunch will be available for purchase inside Historic Racheff House.  The house and gardens, located in the Lonsdale Community, are adjacent to the Gerdau Knoxville Steel Mill at 1943 Tennessee Avenue, Knoxville. For additional information and directions, please call (865) 522-6210 or (865)-448-6716.

