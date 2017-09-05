Home / Community Bulletin Board / Historic David Hall Cabin Open House this weekend

Historic David Hall Cabin Open House this weekend

Jim Harris 10 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Trading Time Classifieds Leave a comment 5 Views

It’s time once again for the Historic David Hall Cabin Open House. It will be held this Saturday September 9th and Sunday September 10th from 10 am to 6 pm each day, featuring demonstrations of blacksmithing, tinsmithing, and butter churning as well as flintlock rifle and hatchet-throwing demonstrations, Smoky Mountain hammer dulcimer player Tim Simek and a wealth of historical documents and photos on display.

David Hall was a Revolutionary War soldier who ran one of Anderson County’s earliest businesses out of one of it’s earliest homes, a tavern and inn that you can tour this weekend.

Admission is free but donations to the non-profit David Hall Cabin Restoration Fund would be greatly appreciated. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

The Historic David Hall Cabin is located at 830 Old Edgemoor Lane, Clinton, TN 37716. For more information, call 865-945-3807.

