Highway to be dedicated to late Coach Kreis Friday

State Senator Ken Yager will join State Representatives Kent Calfee and John Mark Windle in Oliver Springs for a highway dedication honoring Coach Garry Kreis on Friday, September 15th at 10 am.

The highway segment is on State Route 62 in Morgan and Roane Counties, beginning from its intersection with State Route 61 in the City of Oliver Springs and ending at its intersection with Fairview Road in Coalfield, which is approximately four miles long.

The ceremony is scheduled for 10 am Friday at the Dollar General Store located at 105 Jackson Lane in Oliver Springs and the public is invited.

Kreis, the longtime head football coach at Coalfield, passed away earlier this year and efforts began soon after his death to have this stretch of roadway connecting Oliver Springs and Coalfield renamed in honor of his contributions to the youth of those two communities.