Home / Featured / Highway to be dedicated to late Coach Kreis Friday

Highway to be dedicated to late Coach Kreis Friday

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News, Local Sports Leave a comment 7 Views

State Senator Ken Yager will join State Representatives Kent Calfee and John Mark Windle in Oliver Springs for a highway dedication honoring Coach Garry Kreis on Friday, September 15th at 10 am.

The highway segment is on State Route 62 in Morgan and Roane Counties, beginning from its intersection with State Route 61 in the City of Oliver Springs and ending at its intersection with Fairview Road in Coalfield, which is approximately four miles long.

The ceremony is scheduled for 10 am Friday at the Dollar General Store located at 105 Jackson Lane in Oliver Springs and the public is invited.

Kreis, the longtime head football coach at Coalfield, passed away earlier this year and efforts began soon after his death to have this stretch of roadway connecting Oliver Springs and Coalfield renamed in honor of his contributions to the youth of those two communities.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Oak Ridge home raided, owner arrested on drug charges

Agents with the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force and members of the Oak Ridge …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved