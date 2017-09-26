High school polls reveal AC, East Ridge headed for a top-5 showdown

This week’s high school football polls were released on Monday. Here is how area teams stack up with teams from across the state.

In Class 6A, Maryville moved up one spot to #2 and Farragut moved up one spot to #3.

In Class 5A, Fulton fell to #4 after its loss at Maryville while 3-3 Catholic stayed in the top 10 despite a decisive loss to Brentwood Academy Friday, at #6. Three area teams garnered votes for the 5A top 10 but fell just short and they were Oak Ridge, Campbell County and Powell.

In Class 4A, Anderson County remains at #3 after improving to 6-0 on Friday night. Their next opponent, new Region rivals the East Ridge Pioneers, are also unbeaten at 5-0 and ranked #5. Those two square off Friday night at Maverick Stadium.

In Class 3A, Alcoa maintains its hold on the top spot while Austin-East has climbed to #4.

In Class 2A, Oneida is #9.

Coalfield has moved up a couple of spots to #4 in this week’s 1A poll.