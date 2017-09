High school football polls were released Monday for the state of Tennessee.

Locally, in Class 6A Maryville is #3 with Farragut at #6.

In Class 5A, Fulton is ranked #2 with Catholic falling to #4 and Oak Ridge at #6.

In Class 4A, Greeneville remains #1 and Anderson County jumped up to #4 this week.

In Class 3A, Alcoa is #1 with Austin-East at #6.

In Class 1A, Coalfield is #7.