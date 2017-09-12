Home / Local Sports / High school football polls released; AC climbs, Oak Ridge falls

Jim Harris 1 day ago

High school football polls were released on Monday for this week and here’s a look at how East Tennessee teams fared.

In Class 6A, Maryville is #3 while Farragut has climbed to #4 after shutting out Oak Ridge 41-0 last week.

In Class 5A, Fulton is #2, with Catholic at #3 despite having a 2-2 record on the season, and Oak Ridge fell to #9.

In Class 4A, Greeneville continues at #1 but the Anderson County Mavericks, after an impressive win at Clinton on Friday, has moved up one spot to #3.

In Class 3A, Alcoa is #1 even though they are also just 2-2 on the season, while Austin-East remains at #7.

In Class 1A, Coalfield is #6.

