Hassie Daugherty, age 99, of Clinton

Hassie Daugherty, age 99, a resident of Clinton, passed away, Saturday, September 23, 2017 at her home.

Mrs. Daugherty was born October 15, 1917 in Devonia, TN. She was a lifelong resident of this area. She was of the Baptist Faith.

She loved gardening but most importantly spending time and taking care of her family.

Mrs. Daugherty is preceded in death by her parents, Maynard and Emily Bunch; by her husband, Otis Daugherty; by sons, Gilbert Daugherty and Noah Daugherty; by a daughter, Phyllis Borum and by a very special loving friend, Donna Justice.

She is survived by sons: Patton Daugherty and wife, Shirley of Lake City, Kenneth Daugherty and wife, Pam of Claxton; by daughters: Emily Tackett of Knoxville, Mary Daugherty of Clinton and Janet Caldwell and husband, Alfred of Clinton; by a sister, Allie Phillips of Lake City. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and numerous extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 26, 2017 between the hours of 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Murl Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens.