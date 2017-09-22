Haslam proclaims Oct. 8-14 Earth Science Week

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has proclaimed Oct. 8-14 Earth Science Week in Tennessee, which will help promote awareness of the importance of geoscience.

As part of Earth Science Week, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s Tennessee Geological Survey, in partnership with the American Geosciences Institute, has a limited number of Earth Science Week toolkits to distribute to science teachers across the state. Educators interested in receiving an Earth Science Week toolkit may contact Ron Zurawski at Ronald.Zurawski@tn.gov or (615) 532-1502. The toolkits are free of charge while supplies last. For more information about Earth Science Week, please visit www.earthsciweek.org.

“Earth Science Week is a special week for students to learn about earth sciences and the natural world around us,” Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner Bob Martineau said. “We are pleased to provide these educational tools to Tennessee classrooms.”

The 2017 Earth Science Week theme is “Earth and Human Activity,” and this year’s learning resources and activities engage young people and others in exploring the relationship between human activity and the geosphere, hydrosphere, atmosphere, and biosphere. This year’s theme promotes public understanding and stewardship of the planet, especially in terms of the ways people affect and are affected by these Earth systems.

Governors across the United States will join Gov. Haslam in issuing proclamations that support Earth Science Week, reaching more than 50 million people across the country and around the world. As in years past, individuals and groups will celebrate Earth Science Week by participating in events in all 50 states and several other countries.