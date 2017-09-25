Home / Obituaries / Harley Stooksbury, 83, of Andersonville

Harley Stooksbury, 83, of Andersonville

Harley Stooksbury, born on July 13, 1934 with twin brother Harless to the late John and Maggie Poston Stooksbury passed away September 21, 2017. He was 83. Harley, a member of Red Hill Baptist Church, worked for Bush Brothers in Clinton, TN and also the Anderson County School System.

Preceded in death by parents, six brothers, and seven sisters and great-grandson, Kyle Nix, Jr.

Survived by wife, Alice Claudette Stooksbury; brother, Claude (Betty) Stooksbury; daughters, Teresa (Terry) West and Penny (Russell) Nix; Grandchildren, Aleshia (Ed) Wensell, Brian (Sarah) Nix, Kyle (Marie) Nix; four great-grandchildren; Special nephew, Rodney Harless Stooksbury; and a host of other nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Monday, September 25, 2017 from 6-8pm with the funeral service to follow at 8pm with the Rev. Donnie Disney and Rev. Ronnie Horner officiating. Family and friends will meet on Tuesday,September 26, 2017 at 11am at the Norris Memorial Gardens for his interment. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

