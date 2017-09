Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, along with Sen. Ken Yager (R-Kingston) and Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins, will officially launch the state’s new online voter registration system on the main campus of Roane State Community College Wednesday.

The system offers a convenient way for voters to register or change their address if they have moved. There will be a demonstration to show how this can help college students, as well as other Tennesseans, easily register online.