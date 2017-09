Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced a temporary closure of the Wiley Oakley Crossover Bridge off of the Gatlinburg Spur, US 441, beginning Thursday, September 7 at 9 p.m. for pavement repairs. Motorists should expect the closure to last throughout the night. The bridge will re-open to traffic by 6 a.m. on Friday, September 8.

For more information regarding current road conditions, please visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm