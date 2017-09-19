Home / Featured / Groundbreaking for new Bell Pavilion set

Groundbreaking for new Bell Pavilion set

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

(Submitted)  Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Oak Ridge International Friendship Bell Peace Pavilion will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Bell’s new location in A.K. Bissell Park just west of the Oak Ridge Civic Center.

Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch will be master of ceremonies for the groundbreaking. The Oak Valley Baptist Church Choir will present a music program relating to the friendship and peace theme of the event. Pat Postma and Alan Tatum, co-chairs of the International Friendship Bell Citizens Advisory Committee, will take part in the ceremonies.

Major donors, including UT Battelle/Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge Associated Universities and CNS – Y-12, will participate in breaking ground for the new pavilion.

The Bell, created for Oak Ridge’s 50th birthday, is expected to bring its message of peace and friendship to the thousands of visitors expected at the Manhattan Project National Historical Park in Oak Ridge. The new pavilion for the Bell came about after city officials discovered that structural beams in the original Bell house had severely deteriorated.

With the Bell housing in danger of collapsing, the City of Oak Ridge tasked the Recreation and Parks Advisory Board with making short-term and long-term recommendations. A decision was made to demolish the original pavilion and place the Bell on timbers at the site. The advisory board formed the ad hoc International Friendship Bell Citizens Advisory Committee to develop a new pavilion design and raise funds for the project.

Architect Ziad Demian, founding partner of demian\wilbur\architects in Washington, D.C., designed the new Peace Pavilion and its surrounding plaza, with gardens and benches. He plans to attend the groundbreaking.

Following the groundbreaking, an International Day of Peace observance will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the current Friendship Bell site on Bissell Park. Hosting that event are the Oak Ridge Girl Scout Service Unit and the International Friendship Bell Citizens Advisory Committee.

The Oak Ridge High School Ensemble, directed by Amanda Ragan, The Sorta Singers, of the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church, and the Girl Scouts will provide music for the occasion. Oak Ridge Girl Scouts and members of the “Oak Ridge Rocks” Facebook page will “Rock the Bell” by placing rocks painted with a peace theme at the Bell site. They will invite participants to take a rock to keep or relocate.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

MENCS: Truex continues to dominate as playoffs start

(MRN) Martin Truex Junior rolled through the regular season with four wins and an eye-popping …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved