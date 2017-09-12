George W. Elliott Jr., age 86, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, September 10, 2017 surrounded by his family. He was born on December 28, 1930 in Knoxville, TN to the late George and Edith Troutman Elliott Sr. George was a member of the Island Home Baptist Church. He was a veteran having served in the United States Army; he later retired from Kingston Steam Plant. George enjoyed gardening, fishing and farming, especially working in the hay field. He was always willing to help his neighbors and will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, George is preceded in death by his son, Jim Elliott.



Survived by:

Loving wife of 65 years………Ima Jean Elliott

Children………..Deborah Elliott Harris and husband Rodney of Knoxville

Clyde Elliott and wife Lisa of Loudon

Bobby Elliott of Rocky Top

Benny Elliott of Rocky Top

Brother………….Clyde Elliott and wife Flo of Andersonville

Sister……………..Helen Osborne and husband Jack of Clinton

Daughter-in-law…..Connie Elliott of Norris



14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren

A host of other family and friends





The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 from 6-8PM with the funeral service to follow at 8:00PM with the Rev. Herb Judkins officiating. Family and friends will meet the funeral home on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 10:30AM and go in funeral procession to the Hillvale Cemetery for an 11:00AM interment. Full military will be presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard. www.holleygamble.com