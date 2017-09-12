George W. Elliott Jr., age 86, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, September 10, 2017 surrounded by his family. He was born on December 28, 1930 in Knoxville, TN to the late George and Edith Troutman Elliott Sr. George was a member of the Island Home Baptist Church. He was a veteran having served in the United States Army; he later retired from Kingston Steam Plant. George enjoyed gardening, fishing and farming, especially working in the hay field. He was always willing to help his neighbors and will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, George is preceded in death by his son, Jim Elliott.
Survived by:
Loving wife of 65 years………Ima Jean Elliott
Children………..Deborah Elliott Harris and husband Rodney of Knoxville
Clyde Elliott and wife Lisa of Loudon
Bobby Elliott of Rocky Top
Benny Elliott of Rocky Top
Brother………….Clyde Elliott and wife Flo of Andersonville
Sister……………..Helen Osborne and husband Jack of Clinton
Daughter-in-law…..Connie Elliott of Norris
14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren
A host of other family and friends
The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 from 6-8PM with the funeral service to follow at 8:00PM with the Rev. Herb Judkins officiating. Family and friends will meet the funeral home on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 10:30AMand go in funeral procession to the Hillvale Cemetery for an 11:00AM interment. Full military will be presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard. www.holleygamble.com
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the Elliott family.
