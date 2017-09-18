Gasoline + vacant barn = explosion

An explosion was reported Sunday evening in Oliver Springs, but no injuries or damage were reported.

The explosion happened at around 7:00 pm Sunday and 911 callers reported the blast shaking their homes, some as far away as Oak Ridge.

Investigators say that a man was attempting to burn an unused wooden barn and, because he thought the wood had been saturated by recent rainfalls, doused the wood with gasoline. Some of it apparently seeped into the foundation, where built-up gases then caused the blast.

The explosion happened near the Highway 61/62 split. Again, there were no reports of injuries or property damage. There has been no word yet on whether the “barn-burner” will face charges.