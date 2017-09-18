Home / Featured / Gasoline + vacant barn = explosion

Gasoline + vacant barn = explosion

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

An explosion was reported Sunday evening in Oliver Springs, but no injuries or damage were reported.

The explosion happened at around 7:00 pm Sunday and 911 callers reported the blast shaking their homes, some as far away as Oak Ridge.

Investigators say that a man was attempting to burn an unused wooden barn and, because he thought the wood had been saturated by recent rainfalls, doused the wood with gasoline. Some of it apparently seeped into the foundation, where built-up gases then caused the blast.

The explosion happened near the Highway 61/62 split. Again, there were no reports of injuries or property damage. There has been no word yet on whether the “barn-burner” will face charges.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Nature photos this month at OR Public Library

(Submitted)  “Nature is art,” according to Hector Moctezuma, who is exhibiting a selection of nature …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved