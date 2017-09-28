Home / Featured / Fulmer praises ORNL employees’ $858K contribution to United Way

Jim Harris

(ORNL news release) Former University of Tennessee football coach Phillip Fulmer praised UT-Battelle employees at Oak Ridge National Laboratory during a Leadership Givers Breakfast for contributing $858,000 to this year’s United Way campaign.

Fulmer, who is involved with several United Way agencies, said many East Tennesseans rely on United Way for support in multiple ways.

“We would not be able to function if it was not for the United Way support,” Fulmer said. “It makes a huge difference in individuals as a whole and families’ lives. Particularly in my case, my heart goes to young people and old people. In many cases, the dollars that come from United Way make a difference in their life. They are not hungry, they can get their medicine, education or support in any way. That’s the great thing about United Way – it stays at home.”

Fulmer said UT-Battelle’s generosity enables United Way agencies to offer more services.

“Oak Ridge National Laboratory is such an impactful company, facility, organization in our community,” Fulmer continued. “The jobs that it brings from all over the world to this part of the country gives us a great diversity. From the United Way standpoint, being one of the largest organizations around, it makes a huge difference in our community. We are very blessed to have Oak Ridge National Laboratory in this part.”

UT-Battelle manages ORNL for the DOE’s Office of Science. The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit http://science.energy.gov/.

