Fire Prevention Parade October 7th in Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 2 days ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 109 Views

The Oak Ridge Fire Department will be hosting a fire prevention celebration on Saturday, October 7, 2017, as part of the City’s 75th anniversary.

In the 1940s, Oak Ridge hosted a parade during Fire Prevention Week every October to help spread the word about fire safety. According to a city press release, the ORFD hopes to rekindle this tradition in honor of the City’s milestone anniversary.

The celebration will kick off with a “Then and Now” themed parade at ORFD Fire Station #3 on Tuskegee Drive and end at A.K. Bissell Park. Lineup for participants begins at 9 a.m., with the parade getting underway at 10 a.m.

Following the parade, everyone is invited to gather in A.K. Bissell Park at 11 a.m. for opening ceremonies that will include staticdisplays of emergency services equipment, bounce houses, safety information booths, and emergency services demonstrations.

Anyone participating in the parade with fire apparatus and equipment is welcome to put them on display for the event inside the park, according to the release. If you do not wish to display your apparatus, you can park in a designated area and join in on the fun.

Parade registration can be completed online through the www.oakridge75th.com website. For more information, contact the Oak Ridge Fire Department at (865) 425-3520 or Explore Oak Ridge at (865) 483-1321.

