Home / Featured / Final OR preschool meeting Thursday

Final OR preschool meeting Thursday

Jim Harris 31 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 13 Views

The fifth and final public forum-style meeting on the new Oak Ridge Preschool will be at the Scarboro Community Center on Thursday from 6 to 7:30 pm.

Four previous meeting to discuss plans for the facility were held on March 23, April 20, May 25, and July 11. Those in attendance have been able to see preliminary concepts, ask questions, and provide input on decisions. After July’s meeting, when conceptual designs were affirmed by the community, architects began work on construction drawings.

The city says this will be the final community meeting on the preschool but add that “those interested in providing feedback can still do so during regular meetings of City Council and the Board of Education,” in a press release reminding citizens of this week’s gathering..

The Oak Ridge City Council voted in March to adopt the School Board’s choice of Scarboro Park as the location for a new preschool. Once the new building is complete, the preschool will relocate from the school administration building on New York Avenue. Scarboro Park is across the street from the Scarboro Community Center on Carver Avenue.

Members of Oak Ridge City Council and the Oak Ridge Board of Education will be present at the upcoming community meeting, along with city staff members and a representative from Studio Four Design, the architectural firm selected for the project. Citizens will be able to ask questions and are encouraged to provide suggestions about recreational amenities related to the project, the press release said.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Lynch announces run for Circuit Court Clerk

Former Anderson County Mayor Rex Lynch announced this week that he is seeking the Republican …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved